Kick Off Summer in Style with Meaghan Murphy's Must-Have Memorial Day Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As May rolls around, school is almost over, and summer break is just around the corner. If you're looking to kick off the season in style, you're in luck. Meaghan Murphy, author and lifestyle expert, joined Inside South Florida to share fun and affordable tips for celebrating Memorial Day and starting the summer season.

"Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and I am saying, ‘Sun's out, funs out," Meaghan exclaimed. She expressed her excitement for summer and introduced Target as her go-to destination for all things summer, noting that there are thousands of new items available, with more than half priced at $15 and under.

Meaghan's house is known as "destination celebration," and she never wants her guests to be hungry or thirsty. She recommended several Target-exclusive products from the brands Good & Gather and Favorite Day. These brands offer delicious food options like jalapeno meat patties, maple bourbon bacon chopped salad kits, honey BBQ kettle corn, and dill pickle trail mix. They also have cake pop kits that are not only a tasty dessert but also a fun activity for kids during the summer. And to stay cool during the summer, try their black raspberry ice sparkling water which serves as a refreshing alternative to sugary drinks and can be dressed up as a mocktail with a little lime and a swizzle stick.

For those with pools, Meaghan recommended Sun Squad's fun pool accessories like popsicle floats and inflatable volleyball sets. "I'm hosting a volleyball party for my daughter's team, and I cannot wait to blow this up," she shared. And the brand Threshold offers a range of colorful and patterned towels, perfect for poolside lounging. When it comes to summer fashion, Meaghan praised Target's Universal Thread brand for its dresses. She also mentioned the Shade & Shore swim line, which offers a variety of swimsuits for women and kids.

Target not only provides a wide selection of summer essentials but also helps shoppers save money. Meaghan highlighted the Target Circle program, a free membership that offers automatic discounts on a variety of items. Current deals include:



30% off sandals, select dresses, and swimwear

Discounts on backyard furniture and gardening accessories

A $5 Target gift card when you spend $25 on skincare

20% off sunscreen

Buy one, get 20% off burgers

For those seeking even more convenience, Meaghan introduced the Target Circle 360 program. For $49 a year, members get free delivery and other VIP benefits. She emphasizes how this service saves time and adds convenience to her busy life.

For more information on all the summer must-haves and deals Meaghan shared, visit Target.com.