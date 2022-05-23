Kick-off summer the right way with these essentials from Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share some of his summer essentials that will be sure to keep the vibe going all season long.

One of the most important aspects of skincare is moisturizer, especially during the summer months. The Olay Regenerist Vitamin C Plus Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer is a great option to keep your skin fresh after being out in the sun.

“This is going to brighten dull skin instantly and it's going to correct the look of hyperpigmentation and uneven tone,” says Zahn. “It's got dermatologist recommended with ingredients like Vitamin C, B3, and lactic acid.” You can find it at olay.com

A must-have snack for the beach and the kitchen is Wonderful Pistachios. They are packed with protein and delicious. You can find them at WonderfulPistachios.com

Fiji Water keeps you hydrated and feeling your best with its naturally occurring minerals. “It has perfectly balanced pH levels and it's got that wonderful soft taste and feel,” says Zahn. “This is a must-have for when you're out doing sports.” For more info, visit fijiwater.com

If you are looking for the perfect cocktail for any party, 135 East Gin makes a mixed drink. “This blends traditional London dry botanicals like Juniper, Coriander, Angelica, and it combines those with Japanese botanicals like yuzu, sencha, sansho pepper,” says Zahn. “It creates the perfect gin and tonic and can create a wonderful Negroni.” You can find it at totalwine.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions