Kick-off your child's educational experience at home

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 25, 2021
Learning begins in the home, but many parents feel they're not equipped to be their child's first teacher. The Early Learning Coalition of Broward is helping to prepare parents and make them feel more comfortable with teaching their children new things.

Allison Metsch, senior director of education and quality, says one of the best things to do with your child is share stories with them. This doesn't just have to be reading from a book, you and your kid can make up stories together based on the pictures.

Asking questions about what they see on the pages, using silly voices, and getting their predictions of what's going to happen next, will engage your child and keep them excited to continue reading and learning. You can even use things in your household to make the story come to life.

To learn more and get a chance to sign up for free books for your child, you can head to www.elcbroward.org/

