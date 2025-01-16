Kickstart 2025 with Sweet and Nutritious Dates

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Natural Delights Medjool Dates. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If your New Year’s resolution includes healthy eating, it’s time to add a naturally sweet twist to your diet: dates. Registered nutritionist Gisela Bouvier, in partnership with Natural Delights Medjool Dates, shared why these tiny but mighty fruits are a must-have for 2025.

“Dates are incredible!” says Gisela. Not only are they deliciously sweet, but they’re also packed with essential nutrients. Rich in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, dates provide a natural sugar alternative that pairs well with various recipes and supports overall health. “It supports heart health, digestion, and energy, which we all need,” she adds.

Dates aren’t just for snacking; they can be transformed into various dishes that are as nutritious as they are tasty. Here’s a look at some creative ways to enjoy them:



Frozen Yogurt Bark with Berries: A light and refreshing dessert made with plain yogurt, a drizzle of honey, and fresh berries, topped with Natural Delights cacao pecan mini Medjool dates. “You're getting protein with the yogurt, and then you're getting with the berries antioxidants and fiber,” says Gisela. “And this is so easy to make, you can make it with the kids.” Air Fryer Brie-Stuffed Dates: A savory and sweet treat ideal for game days or gatherings. Medjool dates are stuffed with brie cheese and walnuts for a delightful combination of flavors and textures. Mediterranean Chicken Salad: This salad combines lean protein, healthy fats, and plant-forward ingredients with chopped Medjool dates for a touch of sweetness and texture. “The Mediterranean diet is always part of the top diets list because it's so good for us. It’s very plant forward and integrates healthy fats as well fiber, rich foods, and lean proteins” explains Gisela.

