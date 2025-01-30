Kickstart Your 2025 Financial Goals with Amerant Bank

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new year means new financial goals, and January is the perfect time to reassess, reset, and set a solid foundation for saving and spending wisely. Inside South Florida caught up with Lenya Suarez Rojo, EVP and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Amerant Bank, to get expert insights on how to manage money more effectively in 2025. According to Suarez Rojo, January offers the ideal opportunity to pause, review, and reassess your finances. Taking a look at last year’s spending patterns and setting clear saving and budgeting goals is key to financial success in the year ahead.

One of the best ways to start saving more in 2025 is by taking advantage of financial tools that track spending and help set a clear budget. Amerant Bank offers a Personal Finance Tool that allows customers to monitor their expenses, allocate spending, and plan budgets in advance. By using tools like these, individuals can identify unnecessary expenses, adjust their financial plans, and stay on track toward greater financial stability.

Managing debt while trying to save can be a challenge, but Amerant Bank provides solutions like home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to help customers consolidate high-interest debt, fund home improvements, and access lower interest rates. This approach allows individuals to manage their financial obligations more effectively while still working toward their savings goals. Additionally, Suarez Rojo advises tackling credit card debt by avoiding minimum payments, which can lead to significant long-term interest costs. She also suggests reassessing investment opportunities and brokerage accounts to ensure money is working efficiently.

Whether your 2025 goals include paying off debt, increasing savings, or making smarter investments, Amerant Bank offers a range of tools and services to help customers achieve financial success. For more information on how to take control of your finances, visitAmerantBank.com. Now is the time to take charge and make 2025 your most financially successful year yet!