Kickstart Your Best Year Yet: Emily Loftus Shares Top Tips for 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by F45, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, H&R Block, and Spruce. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed fashion and lifestyle expert Emily Loftiss to share expert advice and practical tools to help viewers achieve their New Year’s resolutions. From fitness to finances, Emily covered it all, offering easy-to-follow tips to make 2025 the best year yet.

Emily’s top advice for the New Year is to set realistic goals. Whether you’re focused on fitness, time management, or financial planning, success starts with manageable objectives.

F45 Training

Did you know that 80% of people abandon their resolutions by mid-February? To combat this, Emily recommends finding a workout routine you enjoy, such as F45 Training. Their 45-minute sessions combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and functional exercises, keeping participants engaged and motivated. New members can take advantage of a special deal: three classes for just $30 through January 31 at select locations. For more information, visit F45Training.com.

Viva All-Inclusive Resort

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, Emily suggests reigniting your excitement for the year with travel. Viva by Wyndham all-inclusive resorts offer dreamy escapes in Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic. With sprawling beaches, full-service spas, and vibrant evening entertainment, these resorts are the ultimate getaway. Plus, save up to 30% on your next trip by visiting VivaResortsByWyndham.com.

H&R Block Refund Advance Loan

Starting the year on solid financial ground is essential. Emily highlighted HR Block’s Refund Advance Loan, which offers up to $4,000 within minutes of filing taxes, with no interest or loan fees. You can avoid waiting until late January for IRS processing by visiting a participating HR Block office or scheduling an appointment atHRBlock.com.

Spruce Mobile Banking

For managing finances on the go, Spruce, an all-in-one mobile banking app by HR Block, is a game-changer. It features savings and budgeting tools, automatic spending tracking, and even saving recommendations for your tax refund. With no sign-up or monthly fees, Spruce is designed to make your money work harder. Learn more and sign up atSpruceMoney.com.

Learn More

As Emily Loftus reminded viewers, 2025 is the year to focus on progress, not perfection. With the right tools and mindset, achieving your goals has never been easier. For details on these tips and tools, visitTipsOnTV.com. Happy New Year!