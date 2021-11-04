Kickstart your career as an entrepreneur with tips from one of the best in the field

Calling all entrepreneurs and investors, Marco Soriano is here and he's talking about his new book and helpful tips for you on your journey to success!

In order to become a serial entrepreneur and investor, he began working as a teen with his family's company. Once he got old enough he decided to break off on his own. Now he continues the legacy with Soriano Motori, updating old technology to keep up with the switch to electric vehicles. The motorcycles have even been compared to Tesla's electric vehicles.

His new book, Entrepreneur Madness, he shares his expertise with others. He says the book is about losing your mind enough to do what you need to do. He encourages those who are looking to embark on entrepreneurship to expect failure and not to be afraid of it, because success will be on the horizon if you keep going.