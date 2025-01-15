Kickstart Your Health Journey in the New Year with Expert Tips from Nutritionist Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Swanson Vitamins, Kite Hill, Bush Beans, At-A-Glance, and USA Pears. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the New Year begins, many are looking for ways to enhance their health and wellness routines. Nutritionist Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share expert recommendations on supplements, healthy food options, and practical tips to help you make 2025 your healthiest year yet.

Swanson Health Supplements

Swanson Health, a leader in vitamins and supplements for over 55 years, offers a variety of products to support your wellness journey. Mia highlighted the Women’s Daily Probiotic and Prebiotic, which promotes digestive health, urinary and vaginal health, hormone balance, and cognitive wellness. Swanson Health also has options tailored for men, ensuring solutions for a range of health needs. Explore their extensive product line atSwansonVitamins.com.

Kite Hill Dairy-Free Cream Cheese

For those embracing a dairy-free lifestyle, Mia recommends Kite Hill’s Dairy-Free Cream Cheeses. Made with almond milk, these Whole30-approved spreads are free from oils and starches, with only one gram of sugar. The rich, creamy texture pairs well with veggies, crackers, or bagels, and flavors like chai offer versatility and taste. For more information, visit Kite-Hill.com.

Bush’s Sidekicks

When time is tight, Bush’s Sidekicks are a go-to for quick, satisfying meals. Available in flavors like Taco Fiesta and Rustic Tuscany, these pre-seasoned, slow-simmered beans are packed with plant protein and fiber. Use them to create customizable grain bowls, salads, or tacos for the whole family. For more information, visit BushBeans.com.

At-A-Glance Foundation Planner

Accountability is key to maintaining New Year’s resolutions. Mia recommends the At-A-Glance Foundation Planner, a user-friendly tool to help you dream big and plan smart. With features like vision boards, goal mapping, and daily task tracking, this undated 12-month planner is a stylish and affordable choice at under $25. Find it at AtAGlance.com or Amazon.

USA Pears Available Year-Round

Adding more fresh produce to your diet is a simple way to improve overall health. Pears, a versatile and delicious fruit available year-round, are a standout choice. With over 10 varietals to enjoy, one medium pear provides 21% of the recommended daily fiber value. Incorporate pears into salads, use them as a grab-and-go snack, or bake them into your favorite dishes. For more information, visit USAPears.org.

For more information on these tips and products, visit Mia Syn’s website at NutritionByMia.com. Make 2025 your healthiest year yet with Mia’s expert advice, delicious food suggestions, and practical planning tools. Happy New Year!