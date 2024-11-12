Kids in Distress to Host “Elevate: The Greatest Show” in Support of Vulnerable South Florida Children

Inside South Florida welcomed Carolina Vega and Mark Dohooge from Kids in Distress and Family Central, who shared their organization’s mission to prevent child abuse, preserve families, and provide treatment to children impacted by abuse and neglect. Through their dedicated programs in foster care, early childhood education, and community-based services, Kids in Distress supports over 20,000 children and 2,500 families daily across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

This November, Kids in Distress will host Elevate: The Greatest Show at Hangar 1815, a circus-themed gala designed to elevate the lives of South Florida’s vulnerable children. Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening featuring a car show, jets, helicopters, circus-inspired activities, and dazzling entertainment. “Elevate” combines luxury and philanthropy, making it one of the year’s most unique fundraising events.

“We are looking for sponsors, supporters, and people who want to have a great time while making a difference,” said Carolina. Interested attendees are encouraged to get creative with attire, donning top hats and embracing a “steampunk” style. The event promises a night filled with fun, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to supporting children and families.

Join Kids in Distress on November 16 for an unforgettable night in Coral Gables and be part of a brighter future for South Florida's youth. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visitelevatebenefit.org.