Kids summer learning tech for academic success

Emmy Award Winning Consumer-Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share kid-friendly learning tech to keep your kids ahead of the curve during their summer downtime.

“The Amazon Fire 7 Kids or the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are great for learning on the go,” says Jolly. “These devices all come with a year of Amazon Kids+ and a built-in suite of intuitive parental controls.”

If your goal as a parent this summer is to improve your children’s reading skills, check out Kindle's Paperwhite Kids.

"It comes with up to 10 weeks of battery life,” says Jolly. “There's no glare, and it looks like real paper, even in the sunlight."

The Echo Dot Kids & Echo Show 5 Kids also provides an opportunity for kids to take advantage of their summer downtime.

“These adorable little kid-specific speakers can really help your kids learn, as well,” says Jolly. “There features include podcasts, which provide hours of learning.”

If you’re considering methods to subtly enhance your children’s reading habits, Readyland books' interactive adventures may do the trick.

“These are books that actually interact with and totally come to life with your children and Alexa,” says Jolly. “You can talk with the characters, play games and sing songs.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.