Kiki Layne Returns for High-Octane Sequel, The Old Guard 2, Streaming July 2 on Netflix

Get ready for more action, more stunts, and more power moves from the women leading the charge in The Old Guard 2, premiering July 2 on Netflix. Actress Kiki Layne, who returns as Nile Freeman, joined Inside South Florida to give fans an inside look at what makes the sequel even more epic than the first.

Layne promises that The Old Guard 2 will level up everything fans loved from the original, especially the action. “Bigger stunts, more action, Uma Thurman!” Layne shared. “We made so many of the things that people love from the first film, we've just grown it all and made it bigger and better.”

Layne spoke candidly about the physical challenges of the role, from rigorous training to choreographed fight scenes. “I gotta jump from stuff. I gotta swing from stuff. I gotta throw punches, and Charlize Theron is in the gym, so I better be too!”

Beyond the stunts, Layne emphasized the film’s commitment to elevating women in the action genre. “You learn so much working with people who’ve done it as long as they have. I’m learning by watching greatness. And especially in an action film, as a woman, getting to work alongside Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron, there’s really nothing better. They kicked down so many doors for how women are represented in the action genre.”

With strong ensemble chemistry, high-stakes storytelling, and a cast that clearly loves what they do, The Old Guard 2 is set to impress. Layne summed it up best: “I think with this one, we were all really pushed physically and that was exciting. If y’all loved the action in the first film, your minds are going to be blown with this one.”

The Old Guard 2 begins streaming July 2 on Netflix.