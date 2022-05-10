Killer apps to help small businesses thrive with Tech Expert, Mark Saltzman

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business. That is why Tech Expert, Mark Saltzman, joined us to share his favorite tech tools to help small companies.

Ring Alarm Pro is designed for small and medium businesses in an office, store, or at home. “It's a powerful yet affordable security solution that combines a ring alarm with an Eero WiFi Six Router to give you 24/7 professional monitoring, video recording, and even 24/7 backup internet,” says Saltzman. You can find it at ring.com

If you need to save money on printing, you can pick up the Canon Maxify GX 6021. “It's a mega tank printer for small businesses and home offices, looking for high volume yet low-cost printing,” says Saltzman. “The GTX 1621, prints, copies and scans up to 6000 Black pages, or 14,000 color pages with one single set of inks.” You can buy it at shop.usa.canon.com

If you need help setting up software for your business, NetSuite by Oracle is here to help. “This software eliminates manual tasks that cut into performance and of course profitability. So you can make sure every dollar counts,” says Saltzman. “Because it's all in the cloud, NetSuite can adapt and scale as your business evolves.” Visit netsuite.com for more info.

HelloSign is a great option for businesses that use electronic signatures. “As a Dropbox company, HelloSign allows you to electronically request and add legally valid signatures to virtually any document,” says Saltzman. “From new hire agreements to loans you can easily and securely store them all in Dropbox or your HelloSign account.” For more information visit hellosign.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid by News Media Group and KillerApps.com and sponsored in part by: Ring, Canon, and Oracle