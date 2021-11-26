Kim Fields is taking on Christmas in her newest movie

She is a television institution and now she's ushering a new era of holiday tradition with her new movie, a first for Vh1 Adventures in Christmasing, Kim Fields joins us this morning to spread some holiday cheer!

This is the first original Christmas movie for Vh1, and Kim was honored to be asked to star in it. It's all about being naughty and nice, and it's filled with adventure, romance, and life lessons. The movie stars Kim as talk show host Parker Baldwin. She finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event.

A big theme in the movie is getting out of your comfort zone, and Kim has experienced that when she participated on Dancing with the Stars. She was able to do all her own stunts and even learned how to repel!

This movie is a must-watch and Kim can't recommend it enough. Check out Kim in Adventures in Christmasing Monday, November 29th at 9 pm, only on Vh1.