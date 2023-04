Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share how to get in shape without using weights.

“You don't have to lift rubber and metal to get in shape. You do need to lift something and your body counts,” says Frey. “Push-ups focus on the chest, but they also hit the front laterals. The squat is king of all lower body moves. They hit the quads, glutes, hamstrings and hip flexors.”

For more information, visit smashfit.co