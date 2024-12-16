King Hoodie: From Miami Roots to Netflix Stardom, Staying True to Himself

Inside South Florida welcomed Miami's own King Hoodie, fresh off his appearance on Netflix's show about rising music talent. The rapper shared his journey, his authentic sound, and what it takes to stay grounded while navigating the highs and lows of the music industry.

King Hoodie recalled the excitement when he learned he'd be part of the show. "The feeling doesn’t get higher—it was amazing," he said. Despite the long audition process, the chance to showcase his story and represent Miami was worth it.

The artist emphasized that the show taught him the importance of being unapologetically himself. Surrounded by talented peers in an artist-only hotel, Hoodie realized that standing out isn’t about appearances but about substance. "You being a genuine person is going to speak louder for you than any of that extra stuff that you put onto your body."

Hoodie’s story and sound are deeply influenced by his background. He describes himself as a voice for those often overlooked, stating, "I just realized after a certain point of time that I'm speaking for a certain group of people who group of people who have extraordinary stories, but life is overlooking them." His journey through rejection, both on and off the show, solidified his focus on making music that resonates with those who feel unseen.

Initially, Hoodie struggled with being overlooked, but he embraced the realization that his sound isn’t for everyone. "Once I figured out I was a diamond in the rough, it made everything easier," he said. "I'm not the one that's going to please everybody. I think it's saving me a lot of time now."

King Hoodie’s latest freestyle, And the Winner Is, showcases his evolving style and lyrical prowess. Now based in Los Angeles, he’s soaking up the West Coast vibe while staying true to his Miami roots.

Fans can follow King Hoodie’s journey and interact with him online by visiting his website, KingHoodieRaps.com or following his Instagram, @KingHoodieRaps.