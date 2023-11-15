King Kanine Shares Pet Health and Wellness Products

King Kanine co-owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to share why their pet health and wellness products are an ideal holiday gift for your beloved furry friends.

“Besides just educating people, you know, we're more than happy to speak to them or have things on our website that they can come in just for simple information,” says SanMiguel. “So we have products instead of adding some products in the market that are going to cause some damage to them and now they're sleeping on these and they're smelling and inhaling all these toxic chemicals, we have products that you can spray on them. It's all natural and it kills actually the bacteria causing the odor.”

