King Richard inspires students to thank their own mentors

King Richard is one of the most talked-about films of the year. It tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. It's an uplifting story about unconditional love and support from parents. With the movie's release and Thanksgiving around the corner, the kids at Allstars Activities, a community program in Miami, are thanking their mentors for their unconditional support.

Students wrote letters to their entire families to thank them for all they've done for them. Little sisters wrote letters to older brothers thanking them for inspiration, and sons and daughters wrote letters to their parents thanking them for big and small things, like putting a roof over their head and taking them to the park.

You can gather up the family and watch King Richard this weekend either in theaters or on HBO Max.