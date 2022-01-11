Watch
Kings of Napa brings delicious drama to OWN

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:31:50-05

OWN is known for making amazing television and their newest show Kings of Napa is no exception. The King family owns and operates a vineyard in Napa Valley but when the head of the household suddenly leaves his children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom. Stars of the show Ebonee Noel and Isiah Whitlock Jr. gave us some insight into who the King family is.

Ebonee plays daughter August King, who's fabulous and all about the family business. She says the King family is a lot like other families, they're big, messy, full of drama, but also full of love. They work out their issues through the vineyard business.

"The King family is a family much like many other families, we just have a lot of land, a lot of grapes, and some amazing clothes," she says.

Isiah plays the father Reginald. While on the surface he seems like the typical dad, throughout the season audiences will start to find out he has many secrets that end up affecting his family.

You can watch Kings of Napa on Tuesday nights on OWN.

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

