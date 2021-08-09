Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Klarna is helping small businesses recover from COVID losses

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 12:02:15-04

Klarna's Small Business Impact Initiative is offering $4.5 million in grant money to help small businesses recover from losses incurred due to COVID, and get them back on their feet.

Stephanie Paturzo, global head of business marketing, says businesses have had to pivot to an e-market strategy while incurring losses and struggling to get out orders. But, there is light at the end of the tunnel. A majority of the businesses surveyed by Klarna said they're ready to get back out there and focus on finding new customers.

"We at Klarna are hyper-focused on making sure small businesses can thrive, and build their own recovery with this initiative," she says.

One hundred businesses across the US will be getting free services from Klarna to help them get back on their feet. These include buy now pay later services, and free marketing services to increase their audience. The buy now pay later options allow customers to make payments over time with no interest, no hidden fees, and no revolving credit.

A majority of the companies receiving the grants are minority and women-owned. If you'd like to help, you can head to the Klarna app and find tons of these businesses. Businesses who want to work with Klarna can click here, and if you'd like to shop with them, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors