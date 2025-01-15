Koala the Dog Seeks Her Forever Home with the Humane Society of Broward County

The Humane Society of Broward County is back with their Pet of the Week, introducing Koala, a sweet and shy two-year-old pup looking for her forever family.

Koala came to the shelter as a stray, and while little is known about her past, her charming personality shines through. Weighing about 45 pounds, Koala is a mix of a bully breed, though her precise lineage remains a mystery—a fun reason for her future family to consider a DNA test. Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society also commented that DNA tests can be useful for understanding breed characteristics or even providing documentation for housing requirements.

Described as gentle and a bit shy, Koala is expected to blossom in a loving home. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from a local business, Koala’s adoption fee has already been covered, making her ready to go to the right family. While Koala waits for her match, the Humane Society of Broward County continues to host adoption opportunities and events to support their mission. Cherie shared that many cats found homes during the holidays, but plenty of dogs, particularly medium to larger-sized breeds, are still in search of families.

One of the shelter’s marquee events, the Walk for the Animals, is just around the corner on February 1. Pet lovers can register atwalk4theanimals.com to participate in this fun, family-friendly fundraiser. Whether your dog loves a crowd or prefers a cozy couch like Koala, this event offers something for everyone, including swag bags for your furry friends.

If you’re ready to welcome Koala into your family or explore other pets available for adoption, visithumanebroward.com. Updated photos and profiles of adoptable pets are posted daily.

Let’s help Koala find her forever home—she might even be your new best friend!