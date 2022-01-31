Korner 67 brings International flavors with intimate vibes to Miami Lakes

On the corner of 67 and Main Street in Miami Lakes, a new restaurant has hit the city offering an international flair of flavors.

Korner 67 presents a world-spanning menu of shareable dishes, an exquisite cocktail menu, and a chick, intimate atmosphere.

Executive chef, Adriana Cisneros holds the reigns in the kitchen and curated sharable dishes for every type of palette.

You can find dishes like Ahi Tuna Tartar, Filet Mignon Stroganoff, and so much more.

To see the entire menu you can head on over here