Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Korner 67 brings International flavors with intimate vibes to Miami Lakes

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 16:21:22-05

On the corner of 67 and Main Street in Miami Lakes, a new restaurant has hit the city offering an international flair of flavors.

Korner 67 presents a world-spanning menu of shareable dishes, an exquisite cocktail menu, and a chick, intimate atmosphere.

Executive chef, Adriana Cisneros holds the reigns in the kitchen and curated sharable dishes for every type of palette.

You can find dishes like Ahi Tuna Tartar, Filet Mignon Stroganoff, and so much more.

To see the entire menu you can head on over here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors