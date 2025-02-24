Kristel Bauer on Achieving Work-Life Harmony with “Work-Life Tango”

Balancing work, life, and personal well-being can feel overwhelming, but Kristel Bauer, author of Work-Life Tango: Finding Happiness, Harmony, and Peak Performance Wherever You Work, believes that small, intentional changes can transform the way we approach daily life. She joined Inside South Florida to share insights on reclaiming time, building confidence, and living with purpose.

Bauer once thought that work-life balance was the key to fulfillment, but through her journey, she realized that modern work structures don’t always allow for a perfectly even split between work and personal life. Instead, she advocates for work-life integration and inner balance.

“People aren't working from 9-to-5 anymore,” Bauer explained. “While our outer worlds may not be even balanceable anymore, I'm all about inner balance.”

The first step in work-life harmony? Self-awareness.

Bauer’s book opens with the chapter When You Think You’re Doing the Tango, But You’re Really Doing the Chicken Dance, which encourages readers to take a compassionate, honest look at their routines—what’s working, what’s not, and where they can make positive changes.

She also highlights confidence as a key factor in achieving harmony. “Confidence does not mean that you're not going to be uncomfortable,” she said. “It's believing in yourself that you can figure it out.”

Bauer left viewers with a practical, actionable tip: Identify one moment in your day where you feel stressed or off-balance. Then, try approaching it in a new way.

“You make one little change, and it can have a huge, powerful, and positive impact,” she added.

With a fresh perspective on work-life harmony, Bauer’s approach proves that happiness and peak performance aren’t just goals—they’re achievable with the right mindset.

Work-Life Tango is available on Amazon, and additional insights can be found atLiveGreatly.co. Follow @LiveGreatly_Co on social media for more wellness and productivity tips.