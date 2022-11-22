Watch Now
Kroger grocery delivery service now serving Florida

Forgetting key ingredients in your recipes can ruin your menu. Kroger Delivery’s eCommerceCorporate Affairs and Communications Manager, Andrea Colby, joined Inside South Florida to share how Kroger’s new grocery delivery service can help you.

“While some people may know Kroger as a grocery store on the corner, we are just doing Kroger delivery in Florida,” says Colby. “It is bringing the grocery store to your door.”

Kroger has made its delivery service simple, fast and cost-effective for its customers.

“If you visit Kroger.com or download the Kroger delivery app, you can select your items and pick your delivery time. It's a one-hour delivery time,” says Colby. “Kroger has a variety of digital coupons. If you're a first-time customer, we offer $15 off your first three deliveries.”

For more information, visit Kroger.com or download the Kroger app.

