Kung Fu star Shannon Dang talks season 2 and Asian representation on television

Kung Fu is a CW hit, airing right here on WSFL-TV.

Shannon Dang, who plays Althea Shen on the show, sat down with Jason here to tell us about Season 2.

Jason: “You we’re an LA Rams cheerleader so is the love still there?”

Shannon: “I danced for the Rams for 3 seasons and the love will always be there. I have so many memories dancing for the team and organization. I’m so excited for the city of LA and all our fans, I’m loving it.”

Jason: “Where do we find Althea in season 2?”

Shannon: “In Season 1 she deals with the past experiences of her sexual assault and by the end she finds her voice. In Season 2 she is a tech-savvy genius who is back in the workforce, she gets a new career at a hot new tech startup, and she needs to come to the realization if this makes her happy. She needs to find what really fulfils her. You will see here get to use her tech skills for the good of her community and to defeat bad guys. “

Jason: “This last year the call for Asian representation in television has become more prevalent. Can you speak to that?”

Shannon: “Yes, we we’re the first predominantly Asian cast on a drama series on television. The community looked to us to normalize Asian representation on television. Growing up I didn’t have any shows to watch featuring Asian families, the outreach has been amazing. We have families stopping us at restaurants telling us that they watch with their grandparents and other family members. The support has been amazing, they fact that we get to give that to others is wonderful.”

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9pm.