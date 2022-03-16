Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Kung Fu star Shannon Dang talks season 2 and Asian representation on television

Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 17:51:13-04

Kung Fu is a CW hit, airing right here on WSFL-TV.

Shannon Dang, who plays Althea Shen on the show, sat down with Jason here to tell us about Season 2.

Jason: “You we’re an LA Rams cheerleader so is the love still there?”

Shannon: “I danced for the Rams for 3 seasons and the love will always be there. I have so many memories dancing for the team and organization. I’m so excited for the city of LA and all our fans, I’m loving it.”

Jason: “Where do we find Althea in season 2?”

Shannon: “In Season 1 she deals with the past experiences of her sexual assault and by the end she finds her voice. In Season 2 she is a tech-savvy genius who is back in the workforce, she gets a new career at a hot new tech startup, and she needs to come to the realization if this makes her happy. She needs to find what really fulfils her. You will see here get to use her tech skills for the good of her community and to defeat bad guys. “

Jason: “This last year the call for Asian representation in television has become more prevalent. Can you speak to that?”

Shannon: “Yes, we we’re the first predominantly Asian cast on a drama series on television. The community looked to us to normalize Asian representation on television. Growing up I didn’t have any shows to watch featuring Asian families, the outreach has been amazing. We have families stopping us at restaurants telling us that they watch with their grandparents and other family members. The support has been amazing, they fact that we get to give that to others is wonderful.”

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9pm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors