Lace up your sneakers for this year's Soldier Rush

With a name like Solider Rush you'd think you have to be a top athlete to participate, but anyone can take part in this event that helps give back to the community and honor those who lost their lives at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The 3.1 miles, military-style Bootcamp obstacle course will test your endurance and strength. Despite this, founder and Marine Corps Veteran Manuel Mair wanted to make sure this was an event anyone could participate in. This course is set up for everyone, with things like shorter walls and rope climbs, he says this event is for the 97% percent of the population who aren't pros. Skills of all levels are participating from the age of 7 and up.

Individuals and teams are welcome to participate. If you don't want to take part in the race, you can help set up and get the race started by volunteering as an organizer. Donations are also welcome.

Manuel has also built special climbing walls for each of the victims of the MSD High School shooting. Each wall acts as a memorial for those who lost their lives. One year the race included a 16-foot wide wall painted to honor each of the victims.

He also has a non-profit called Fitness on a Mission which was created to be able to give back to veterans. You can learn about this and Soldier Rush at fitnessonamission.us and soldierrush.com