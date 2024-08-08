Laila Lockhart from 'Gabby's Dollhouse' on Growing Up with the Show and Exciting New Additions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DreamWorks. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Laila Lockhart, the talented young actress from DreamWorks Animation's hit series, "Gabby's Dollhouse," joined Inside South Florida to discuss the newly released 10th season on Netflix.

Laila excitedly shared insights about the new season, saying, "Since it's our 10th season, we had to go even bigger and better. We have a lot of exciting new things this season. For the first time ever, we're introducing a new addition to the dollhouse—a party room. As the name suggests, it's for parties, and you can come up with any theme your imagination can think of. Along with the party room, we're adding a new Gabby cat named Marty the Party Cat. He's a fun ball of energy, played by the wonderful actor Darren Criss, who is also a fantastic singer. There will be lots of fun adventures and songs this season, which I think is going to be a really exciting part of season 10."

Growing up on the show has been an incredible experience for Laila, who started filming at age 11 and is now 16. "Going through those formative teenage years while having Gabby there has been so helpful and such a positive anchor. I've learned so much from the show, not just from being there and working with the directors, producers, and camera operators, but also from the script and the show's messages. The power of positivity and the power of 'yet'—I find myself using those lessons in my daily life, like when I face a tough math problem in school. The positivity and connections I've built over the years have been such a pleasure, and I'm so grateful," Laila shared.

The show's emphasis on creativity and imagination is something Laila and the creators are deeply passionate about. "It's really important. I was always a very imaginative kid, and having that experience has shaped me as I'm getting older. Imagination helps with problem-solving skills, which are useful in daily life. There will always be problems, so having the tools to think creatively is essential. We hope that the viewers of Gabby's Dollhouse take these teachings and apply them to real-world problems. Having a great imagination makes life more fun," Laila emphasized.

For those interested in exploring the new season and engaging with the show's activities, Laila recommended visiting the website gabbysdollhouse.com, which offers a range of fun activities, printables, and crafts. Season 10 of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” is available to stream on Netflix.