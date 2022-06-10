Lap-Band surgery can help you lose weight and keep it off

Obesity can lead to problematic health risks but so can ‘yo-yo’ diets. Chicago-based Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Vafa Shayani, joined Inside South Florida to discuss a long-term weight-loss solution known as Lap-Band surgery that has positive health benefits.

“Hundreds of thousands of patients have undergone safe Lap-Band surgery and operation that can be done in an outpatient setting,” says Shayani. “It helps patients with portion control, while at the same time helping their hunger. Patients lose the weight and keep the weight off. It is an operation that is often covered by insurance companies.”

The Lap-Band can help patients break the cycle of ‘yo-yo’ dieting that causes weight gain and subsequently can lead to obesity.

“Patients tend to go back to their old habits. They fall off the wagon and the weight comes right back. Unfortunately, often they gain not only the weight that they lost, but even more,” says Shayani. “This ‘yo-yo’ dieting is not healthy for our body or organ systems, and most importantly not healthy for our state of mind. Patients tend to think of themselves as having failed when they go through this process.”

For more information, visit LapBand.com

The Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lap-Band.