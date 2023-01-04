Larry Scates Honored With Broward “Big Brother Of The Year” Award

The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is an important program that mentors youths to help them achieve their full potential. Vice President of Programs for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Jennifer Becker, and Big Brother of the Year in Broward, Detective Larry Scates, joined Inside South Florida to celebrate Scates’ achievements and contributions to the program.

“It's been a lot deeper than I anticipated,” says Scates. “When you're paired with the child, obviously you bond with that child, and then you also bond with that family. So, it's more than just the Big Brother to the child himself. But you also become a part of that family.”

Working with and mentoring his Little has also been a learning experience for Scates.

“I've learned I'm a grandpa,” says Scates. “When I'm with him, I do not want to be his dad. I won't be his disciplinarian. I want to be his friend. I've learned a lot, not only about him, but about myself as far as the mentorship and the emotional involvement that you get with the child.”

For the Big Brother Big Sister organization, it’s been a perfect match.

“Children have so much potential, and so much future ahead of them,” says Becker. “We look for Bigs that are there to defend, ignite or empower that potential in them and for the Littles to show progress. That's exactly what Larry has done in his Little’s life.”

Mentoring a young one can be positively impactful for both the Little and the Big.

“It is so rewarding,” says Scates. “If you're on the fence, I would definitely make sure that you're ready for that commitment. But once you make that commitment, it's a bond like no other.”

For more information, visit BBBSbroward.org