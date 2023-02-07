Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Laser hair removal guide

Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:43:57-05

The thought of hair removal can cause panic. Beauty and Wellness Journalist, Grace Gold, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help calm your anxiety about laser hair removal.

“It's important to know that not all lasers are created equal,” says Gold. “Candela’s GentleMax Pro at Milan Laser can treat a full spectrum of skin tones.”

Laser hair removal is a non-surgical procedure.

“It's an in and out treatment,” says Gold. “It is so important that you have highly trained professionals administering your treatments.”

For more information, visit MilanLaser.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Milan Laser Hair Removal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com