Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas: Chocolate, Wine, Tequila, and Whiskey

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still scrambling for the perfect gift, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Entertaining expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic Father’s Day gift ideas that are sure to delight any dad.

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

First up is the Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur. This handcrafted delight is made with only natural ingredients and boasts smoky herbal notes of cocoa beans, a dark chocolate drink with vanilla caramel, and a hint of toffee. What makes it even more special is that Mozart Dark is vegan, lactose-free, and gluten-free. This Austrian-crafted liqueur can be found at Total Wine, totalwine.com, or ordered online from ReserveBar. If your dad loves coconut, be sure to check out the Mozart Coconut Chocolate Liqueur as well—another delicious option.

Sommsation

For the wine enthusiast, look no further than Sommsation. This one-stop shop for independently produced wines offers a range of experiences and products, including a wine shop, a wine club, private tastings, and a sommelier service. Sommsation curates wines from some of the best small, independent, family-owned wineries around the world. Their online shop features hundreds of incredible wines, and their sommeliers are available to guide you through tastings and consultations to pick the perfect bottle for Dad. Visit sommsation.com to explore their offerings and learn more about their Rebel Wine Club and virtual tastings.

Codigo Añejo Tequila

For the dad who loves tequila, consider gifting a bottle of Código 1530 Añejo. This premium tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave with no additives, sugars, or colors. Aged for 18 months in French white oak Cabernet wine barrels, it boasts a unique and rich flavor profile. It can be sipped neat or enjoyed in a cocktail. You can find Código 1530 Añejo at Total Wine or order it online from ReserveBar at reservebar.com.

Flaviar

Lastly, for the whiskey aficionado, Flaviar offers a leading subscription club for whiskey and premium spirits. With a Flaviar subscription, Dad will receive a full-size bottle of a must-have whiskey along with three two-ounce vials of different samples to try. The subscription also includes tasting notes to enhance the experience. This year, Flaviar has partnered with Schott NYC to offer a limited quantity of leather-bound whiskey flasks as part of their Father’s Day subscription package. Visit flaviar.com to sign up and learn more about their offerings.

For more entertaining tips and gift ideas, visit paulzahn.com or follow Paul Zahn on Instagram, @paulzahn.