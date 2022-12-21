Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Last Minute Gift Ideas For This Holiday Season

Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 17:08:06-05

The madness of holiday shopping for family and friends might make you forget to get a gift for a friend or loved one. Claudia Lombana, award-winning journalist and shopping expert, joined Inside South Florida to save the holiday season with some last-minute gift ideas.

“For celebrations, I love some wine,” says Lombana. “I say let’s ‘Stella-brate’ with Stella Rosa wines. They have a great selection of sparkling, non-alcoholic, and canned wines. You can put these in your stocking, you can take them to a holiday gift gathering. A tasty treat for the holiday season.”

If your friend or loved one is a cinephile, Cinemark has the perfect gift for them.

“Cinemark Movie Club provides great entertainment and value year-round,” says Lombana. “Right now, you can save up to $20 on their movie club through the end of the year.”

There’s even a gift option to help your friends keep up with their oral care.

“One other really cool option combines healthy and high-tech,” says Lombana. “The Oral-B iO, the new toothbrush from Oral-B. This is the first step in your personal care routine. You can get that fresh, clean, ‘I just left the dentist’ feeling with the Oral-B iO.”

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Stella Rosa, Save A Lot, Cinemark, Oral-B

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors