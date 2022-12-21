Last Minute Gift Ideas For This Holiday Season

The madness of holiday shopping for family and friends might make you forget to get a gift for a friend or loved one. Claudia Lombana, award-winning journalist and shopping expert, joined Inside South Florida to save the holiday season with some last-minute gift ideas.

“For celebrations, I love some wine,” says Lombana. “I say let’s ‘Stella-brate’ with Stella Rosa wines. They have a great selection of sparkling, non-alcoholic, and canned wines. You can put these in your stocking, you can take them to a holiday gift gathering. A tasty treat for the holiday season.”

If your friend or loved one is a cinephile, Cinemark has the perfect gift for them.

“Cinemark Movie Club provides great entertainment and value year-round,” says Lombana. “Right now, you can save up to $20 on their movie club through the end of the year.”

There’s even a gift option to help your friends keep up with their oral care.

“One other really cool option combines healthy and high-tech,” says Lombana. “The Oral-B iO, the new toothbrush from Oral-B. This is the first step in your personal care routine. You can get that fresh, clean, ‘I just left the dentist’ feeling with the Oral-B iO.”

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Stella Rosa, Save A Lot, Cinemark, Oral-B