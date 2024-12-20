Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are here, and it's not too late to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila joined Inside South Florida with some thoughtful suggestions that will make anyone feel special this season:

Pure D’or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set

This set is a perfect gift for relaxation and self-care. The Pure D’or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set includes 10 USDA organic, therapeutic-grade essential oils like lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and eucalyptus. Each oil can be diffused or diluted for topical use, offering unique properties that target tension, stress, and other issues. The compact gift box makes it easy to take on the go, providing a connection to nature wherever you are. Available for $24.99 at purador.com.

Maxine’s Revenge: Revenge Face Conceler

Created by global beauty veteran Leah Hagnes, Maxine’s Revenge offers beauty lovers over 40 a lightweight, full-coverage complexion solution. The viral French Base Concealer is made of 69% skincare ingredients, delivering long-lasting hydration and a seamless finish. Inspired by French beauty and living in Paris, this product is perfect for anyone who values effortless elegance. For more information, visit maxinerevenge.com.

Beauty Treasure Chest of Love

For the beauty enthusiast, Charlotte Tilbury’s 12-Drawer Beauty Advent Calendar is a show-stopping gift. Featuring a mix of travel- and full-sized makeup and skincare products, each drawer reveals one of Charlotte’s iconic beauty secrets. Once the treats are revealed, the heart-adorned chest doubles as a jewelry box or keepsake. Find this luxurious gift atCharlotteTilbury.com.

“Sweet Cinnamon” Pistachios

For a seasonal snack that satisfies without guilt, try the limited-edition Wonderful Pistachios Sweet Cinnamon Flavor. These pistachios combine the warm, comforting taste of cinnamon with a crunchy twist. With six grams of protein per serving, they’re a better-for-you holiday indulgence, perfect as a stocking stuffer or budget-friendly gift. Available nationwide in 5.5-ounce bags through December. For more, visit WonderfulPistachios.com.

These gifts are perfect for friends and family, whether they’re into wellness, beauty, or snacking. Stay up to date with all the latest trends by following Yesi at @YesiStyleMedia or visiting her website at Yesi.Style.