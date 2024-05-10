Last-Minute Mother's Day Tips from Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kathy Buccio LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, many are still searching for the perfect way to celebrate the special women in their lives. Fortunately, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shares some last-minute tips on Inside South Florida to help make Mother's Day memorable. From thoughtful gifts to delicious meals and ultimate trip ideas, Kathy has everything covered to ensure a day filled with love and appreciation.

Gift Ideas at Macy's

Kathy recommends Macy's as the go-to destination for finding gifts that Mom will love. With a wide range of options, including loungewear, jewelry, handbags, and beauty products, Macy's makes it easy to find the perfect present. Their gift finder tool assists shoppers in selecting items tailored to Mom's preferences, making the shopping experience stress-free and enjoyable. Find more information at macys.com or on the app.

Delicious Meals with Somos

For those looking to treat Mom to a delicious meal without the hassle of cooking, Kathy suggests trying Somos, a brand inspired by authentic Mexican flavors. With ready-to-eat rice dishes, simmer sauces, and condiments, Somos allows families to enjoy vibrant Mexican cuisine in minutes. The convenient packaging and natural ingredients make it a convenient and flavorful option for Mother's Day celebrations. Available at Publix and Whole Foods Market.

Indulgent Desserts from Tate's Bake Shop

No Mother's Day is complete without a sweet treat, and Kathy recommends Tate's Bake Shop for the perfect indulgence. Known for their crispy and thin chocolate chip cookies, Tate's now offers Tiny Tastes, bite-sized cookies that are perfect for snacking. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with ice cream, these cookies are sure to satisfy Mom's sweet tooth. For more, visit tatesbakeshop.com.

Family Fun at Chuck E. Cheese

For families looking to spend quality time together on Mother's Day, Kathy suggests a trip to Chuck E. Cheese. With their Summer of Fun passes, families can enjoy unlimited visits to the arcade, trampoline zone, and other attractions for two months. The passes also include discounts on food and drinks, making it a budget-friendly option for a day of fun-filled activities.

Ultimate Trip Idea to Ocean Club Resorts

For the ultimate Mother's Day gift, Kathy recommends a getaway to Ocean Club Resorts in Turks and Caicos. With two all-suite properties, breathtaking views, and a host of amenities, Ocean Club Resorts offers the perfect setting for a relaxing and memorable vacation. From lounging by the pool to exploring the beautiful beaches and participating in various activities, Mom is sure to feel pampered and appreciated. For more, visit oceanclubresorts.com and follow their social media @oceanclubresorts.

For more Mother's Day inspiration and tips from Kathy Buccio, follow her on Instagram (@kathybucciotv). Additionally, all products and destinations mentioned in the interview can be found online or in stores, allowing viewers to easily access everything they need to make Mother's Day special.