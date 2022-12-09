Last minute tech gift guide

If you haven’t made your final gift selections, there are less than three weeks until Christmas. Consumer-Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share her last-minute gift guide for holiday shoppers.

“With its high-tech bioactive sensors, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Five can show heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels,” says Jolly. “It can even monitor heart health with ECG. It tracks your sleep and shows your body fat percentage right from your wrist.”

If you dream of having a part-time assist to help you with your kids, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids may be an item to add to your wish list.

“Now, there are two more that were just released. The Owl and Dragon Fifth Generation devices work with Alexa to answer all kinds of questions,” says Jolly. “It tells jokes and bedtime stories and plays music all with kids’ ears in mind. It comes with easy-to-use parental controls.”

For the avid television lover, you may consider gifting the TiVo Stream 4k.

“It is a small but mighty next gen standalone streaming device that plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your television,” says Jolly. “It lets you browse all your subscriptions, including Hulu, Disney and Netflix from one single menu. It comes with 160 channels of free streaming TV.”

Creating sleeping routines for babies and toddlers can be challenging for parents.

“VTech V-Hush Sleep Training Soother is all about families getting a more restful sleep starting at toddlerhood,” says Jolly. “It does that by helping create ideal sleep patterns and environments for little ones through stories, songs and a glow on the ceiling projector.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.