Last Minute Tech Gift Guide for the Whole Family

Tech Life Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic last-minute tech gift ideas just in time for the holidays, starting with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle.

“I have the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to kick us off here, it is that perfect last-minute gift for anyone who wants to jump right into the world of gaming,” says Jolly. “This includes everything that you need to play right out of the box so you can go from ripping off that gift wrap to full gaming greatness on about 10 minutes flat.” For more information, visit Mircosoft.com

Enhance your stay-in movie night experience with the KODAK FLIK HD9 Smart Projector, a portable and powerful device perfect for all ages.

“Now take a look at this KODAK FLIK HD9 Smart Projector, this is powerful, portable, and totally perfect for anyone who really wants to take movie night to the next level,” says Jolly. “You can pair it with an app on your smartphone and take it with you streaming shows from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, all your favorites anytime, anywhere.” For more information, visit Amazon.com

For the eco-conscious person on our list, the HP Smart Tank 5101 all-in-one printer is the perfect option.

"I've got a gadget that's almost as good for the planet as it is for simple and affordable everyday printing,” says Jolly. “It's this HP Smart Tank 5101all-in-one made with recycled plastics and includes up to two years of ink in these recyclable refill bottles.”

Easily create custom and one-of-a-kind gifts with the Cricut Joy Xtra.

“This takes you from idea to ‘I did that’ with its magical DIY creations,” says Jolly. “This handy hardware and design software work together as a connected platform to create custom cards and T shirts, tote bags, hats, water bottles, just about anything else you can dream up.”

Stay connected to your loved ones and save money this holiday season with Total by Verizon.

“You can get this Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for free by switching to total by Verizon between now and the end of this year,” says Jolly. “What I like about this well, it's not one of those ‘watch out for bait and switch’ and you end up paying more deals either. This really is a way that a whole lot of hard-working people who are worried about economic uncertainty this year, but still want to stay connected and show up for their families, this is a way for them to do that.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.