Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas to Wow Your Loved Ones

Tech Life Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic last-minute tech gift ideas just in time for the holidays, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

“Let's start with that whole ‘New Year, New you’ thing with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6,” says Jolly. “This features next gen sleep coaching, advanced wellness features, and up to 40 hours—nearly two days of battery life. Comes in two stylish colors, dozens of band options to customize and fit your lifestyle, pairs with any smartphone; but is the total no brainer bestie for anyone with a Samsung device.” For more information, visit Samsung.com

If you're searching for meaningful gifts, cherish lasting holiday memories with the HP Envy 7955e all-in-one printer.

“This also lets you create some cherished memories and dive into crafting with personalized seasonal decorations like these ornaments and gift tags,” says Jolly. “The DIY influencer Brittney Jepsen, from the website ‘The House that Lars Built,’ love her, huge fan. Anyway, she helped design these awesome print quality, vibrant true to life color photos. Also, great here, HP Instant Ink and Paper add on subscription service, so you never run out of ink or paper again.” For more information, visit HP.com

Discover incredible holiday savings with unbeatable deals at Cricket Wireless.

Check out Cricket Wireless’ trifecta of phone deals here, speaking of awesome deals,” says Jolly. “Anyone who opens a new $60 a month unlimited plan can get Cricket’s Icon Five, their Outlast or their Magic 5G for free from now through December 18.” For more information, visit CricketWireless.com

For the younger ones on your gift list, consider Storypod’s screen-free interactive educational audio player.

“You probably heard me talk about this a few times this year because I'm obsessed with StoryPod,” says Jolly. “It's this screen free interactive educational audio player that comes with these little crafty—these cute little yarn characters that kids set on top to launch games and stories and music. All kinds of wonderfully interactive content.” For more information, visit Storypod.com

Envision immersing yourself in a cinematic spectacle through a sleek pair of shades. Well now you can with the XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses, a groundbreaking piece of technology that transforms your viewing experience.

“These usher in that next generation of wearables and turns whatever you're watching; whether it's from your smartphone, your computer, your video game console, or your television, turns that into a virtual big screen up to 30 feet high,” says Jolly. “And because you control where that screen appears, you can just kick back, you can rest your head, your shoulders, no more tech neck.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.