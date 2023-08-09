Late summer beauty must-haves

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share beauty must-haves to carry you throughout summer.

“Dr. Dennis Gross Lipware Pro is an FDA-cleared clinically-proven LED lip device with 56 red lights that targets the full lip area to address fine lines, wrinkles and creases around the lips through natural collagen stimulation,” says De Avila. Find this item at Sephora.com

Finding the right haircare products is essential to maintain your hair’s health.

“Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate is a five-minute liquid mask,” says De Avila. “It's a first of its kind liquid mask that quickly melts into the hair for immediate detangling, smoothness and shine on any hair type or texture.” Find this product at Amazon.com

Summer’s hot temperatures can leave you feeling unclean. Finding the right antiperspirant can be your saving grace.

“The Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection,” says De Avila. “It goes on with an instantly dry feel. It has no waxes, alcohol or residue.” Find this item at major retailers

If maintaining your summer glow is a top priority, your skin’s hydration must be at the top of your to-do list.

“Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Wash is the most premium body wash. It features moisturizing ingredients that penetrate the skin’s surface to really nourish and restore dry and thirsty skin,” says De Avila. “Then, I apply Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Lotion to continue that hydration.” Find this item at major retailers

It’s still summer and a good time to get in shape. If you’re looking for an impactful way to get fit, you may consider the Quiet Punch workout equipment.

“It is an at-home boxing style workout,” says De Avila. “It's a quiet and low impact punching bag that hangs in a doorway.” Find this product at QuietPunch.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

