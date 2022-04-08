Latin America's best designers gather at this year's Stitch Lab

For one weekend only, the very best designers of Latin American gather at the Miami Design District for 5th edition of Stitch Lab.

The Latin American fashion incubator is showcasing 38 new designers. All participating designers come from Argentina, Colombia, El Salvador and more.

CEO & Founder of Stitch Lab, Karina Rosendo created the concept to give designers of Latin America a chance to showcase their best work.

"Latin Designers produce beautiful products. I like the way they produce and manufacture the garments, many times they are very sustainable in the way they are producing. They love slow fashion and at the same time by supporting these designers, you're also supporting many artisans that are working with their hands from craft that they learn from their parents and their grandparents. And if it weren't for these young and emerging designers, their craft would be dead. So it's actually helping a legacy that's very rooted in Latin America," states Rosendo.

The pop-up shop will also hold a TRESemmé beauty bar and rose will be flowing from Maison Marcel.

You can catch Stitch Lab Miami until Sunday April 10th and admission is free. For more info head over here.