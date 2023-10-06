Latin Artist Lasso is on the Rise for this year’s 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

Recording artist, Lasso, joined Inside South Florida to share his excitement as a nominee for the Latin Grammy Awards, competing in the categories of Best Pop Rock Song, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

“I've always wanted to be nominated on the Grammy’s since I was starting out because like when you're a musician, and when you're a singer, an artist, you don't have like something that tells the world that you are professional in what you do,” says Lasso. “And you like right now are presenting me like Latin Grammy nominee Lasso and that sounds really good. It sounds like rewarding.”

The Venezuelan singer-songwriter also highlighted the power of celebrating Latin music and culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The thing about us Latin people is that I think everything feels fun,” says Lasso. “I think we do that to things; we make them fun. Yeah, I think that's what we do, like you see things that sound Latin, like Latin rhythms, and they're fun. You want to dance, you want to drink something, you want to like talk with your friends.”

