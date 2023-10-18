Latin Grammy Nominee AleMor Talks “Beautiful Humans, Volume One.”

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, multifaceted Colombian singer songwriter, AleMor, joined Inside South Florida to share her journey behind achieving a Best Pop Vocal nomination at this year's Latin Grammys for her simply spectacular album, “Beautiful Humans, Volume One.”

As an independent Latin artist, AleMor shared how affirmed she felt after receiving the acknowledgment.

“I feel grateful because it means so much more,” says AleMor. “I feel like it means so much more to me. As an independent artist. It's much harder when you're not backed up by a big label, you know. So, when you receive a recognition like that, from such a renowned entity, like the academy, it's like a, ‘you've doing a great job.’”

Along with music, giving back to her community is another big passion of AleMor.

“TECHO is an amazing organization that I started working with, maybe back in like 2016. And it's been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” says AleMor.

AleMor also touched on the importance of not only honoring her own heritage but making the effort to explore all of Miami’s rich cultures outside of her own.

“Even though I'm going to honor my heritage, I want to make sure that I don't stay so much inside of it that I don't explore other heritage’s and I don't explore other cultures.” says AleMor. “I live in Miami, and Miami is such a such a multicultural city, that it would be a disservice to myself if I decided to stay only within what is my heritage as opposed to opening up to so many beautiful humans that are around in the city.”

For more information visit @alemormusic