Latin Pop Artist Leli Hernandez is Making Waves with “Salgo Bonita”

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, multi-hyphenated Latin pop vocalist, Leli Hernandez, joined Inside South Florida to share the power behind her artistry that is pushing boundaries in the Miami entertainment scene.

Her latest single, “Salgo Bonita” is a certified jam that speaks to so many in the Miami community. Leli shared why connecting with her fans through music is so important to keep the culture alive.

“I think the one thing that makes me so special is where I'm from,” says Hernandez. “Where my family's from, the background, the music, and the food that we eat. But I think it's so dope to be able to represent something. I think now more than ever, people love and they're proud of who they are and where they're from.”

For more information visit @lelihernandez