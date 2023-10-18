Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Latin Pop Artist Leli Hernandez is Making Waves with “Salgo Bonita”

Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 10:48:39-04

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, multi-hyphenated Latin pop vocalist, Leli Hernandez, joined Inside South Florida to share the power behind her artistry that is pushing boundaries in the Miami entertainment scene.

Her latest single, “Salgo Bonita” is a certified jam that speaks to so many in the Miami community. Leli shared why connecting with her fans through music is so important to keep the culture alive.

“I think the one thing that makes me so special is where I'm from,” says Hernandez. “Where my family's from, the background, the music, and the food that we eat. But I think it's so dope to be able to represent something. I think now more than ever, people love and they're proud of who they are and where they're from.”

For more information visit @lelihernandez

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com