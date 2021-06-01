Watch
Latin restaurant with "tequila library" has good drinks and great meals

Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:53:14-04

It's called "La Biblioteca" but you won't be doing any reading here. Toro Latin Kitchen has an expansive menu that pairs perfectly with the tequilas offered at La Biblioteca.

The tequila library has over 400 types of tequilas, some you've probably never heard of. There's an encyclopedia of spirits to choose from, and you can even try multiples in a flight. Bartenders will guide you through the selection process and give you a fun lesson on what you're drinking.

There are even tequila lockers, where you can store what you're drinking and have it there for the next time you visit.

The food in the Latin Kitchen focuses on the Pan-Latin area. The dishes are meant to be shared family-style, and all have a special tequila pairing.

You can find out more and see the menu for Toro at their website, www.torodaniabeach.com/

