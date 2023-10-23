Latina-Owned Hair Care Brand ‘It's a 10’ Is Reimagining Beauty

It's a 10 Haircare Founder and CEO, Carolyn Aronson, joined Inside South Florida to share her success story as the leader of one of the world's few female-owned professional hair care brands, reimagining the beauty space and championing it for people of color to feel and look their best.

“I think it was probably my frustration behind the chair,” says Aronson. “I've been a hairdresser for 38 years and in very multicultural world in Detroit. So not only you know, the different types of hair that I work with, but really the frustration with the products. And so, I always thought to myself, ‘why isn't it done differently? Why isn't every product a 10? Within a haircare line?’”

Carolyn also shared her passion for philanthropy. She discussed the importance of using her platform to support organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Children's Diagnostic, Red Cross of America, Trevor Project, Selfless Love Foundation, and more.

“There is no business without purpose. Just to be in business to make money just really is not fulfilling to me,” says Aronson. “When you do what you do, because you love it, a lot of it just tends to flow. And when it flows, the money flows. And then you start asking yourself, ‘how can I make a difference?’”

For more information, visit Itsa10haircare.com