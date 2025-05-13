Latinos in Sports Hosts Star-Studded Event in Miami to Spotlight Latino Impact in Global Sports Industry

Formula 1 may have wrapped up in Miami, but the energy and excitement continue. Latinos in Sports, a national nonprofit organization focused on elevating Latino voices in the sports industry, brought together leaders, athletes, and changemakers for a powerful night of community and conversation. Held at Level 6 in Coconut Grove, the event celebrated the growing influence of Latinos in sports, from the field to the boardroom.

“Latinos are extraordinarily passionate people,” said Alina Hudak, president and CEO of 2026 World Cup Miami Host. “We have good evidence to prove that Latinos over amplify, attend, and participate in live events. So they're a critical market for all sports venues and teams. For us in Miami and the host committee, it's really important that we understand the vibrancy of the latin community and that we engage them tonight.”

From corporate sponsors and team executives to media leaders and community advocates, the evening was more than just a celebration. It was a call to action to ensure that Latinos aren’t just consumers of sport—but also key decision-makers shaping its future.

“We launched this organization in order to elevate the narrative that Latinos are truly impactful to the global sports industry,” added Xavier Gutierrez, chairman and CEO of ImpactX Sports Group. “What we're doing today is bringing both Latinos and non-Latino decision makers across the industry of sports… and making sure that people are aware of this impact, and bringing those voices into the seats of decision making.”

The Miami community, known for its cultural vibrancy and strong Latin roots, proved to be the perfect backdrop. As chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank Jerry Plush said, “The number of people here tells you how important Latinos in sports are and that connecting point.”

From highlighting economic influence to pushing for executive representation, Latinos in Sports is on a mission to shift the narrative.