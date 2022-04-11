Lawyer Chad Van Horn has options to wipe away your IRS debt

Tax season is here and that can mean anxiety for those of us who owe the IRS. WSFL-TV trusted advisor Chad Van Horn joined us to give us his options for what you can do when you’re in debt.

The first step is consulting a professional. “You need to go to a CPA or an attorney that deals with IRS issues.” Says Chad. “If not, you can end up getting hit with penalties, and you're going to lose a lot more money in the long run.”

If you are struggling with IRS debt, there are payment plans that can ease the burden. Other options include negotiating a compromise or filing for bankruptcy.

