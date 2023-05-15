Leaders share solutions for military spouse unemployment

Elizabeth O’Brien, Executive Director for Hiring Our Heroes, and Tiana Carter, AVP of Human Resources at USAA, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the challenge faced by military spouses of unemployment and how Hiring Our Heroes can help.

“We're really looking at our communities across the country to create a warm landing place that connects spouses with great employers in the communities that they live so that they can quickly integrate into the job market and go to work,” says O’Brien.

For more information, visit HiringOurHeroes.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.