League of Women Voters of Broward County: Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy

Dr. Monica Elliot from the League of Women Voters of Broward County joined Inside South Florida to share the mission and efforts of the League, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. With over a century of history, the League has never endorsed or opposed political parties or candidates, focusing instead on informed voter participation.

Dr. Elliot highlighted several key initiatives, including candidate forums and Vote411.org, an online tool that offers voters a comprehensive comparison of candidate responses. These forums, held both virtually and in collaboration with civic organizations, provide an equal platform for candidates to share their views.

Dr. Elliot also addressed voter apathy, particularly the recent drop in voter turnout among Black, Hispanic, and young voters in 2022, emphasizing the importance of local elections. The League seeks to inform voters that community-level races are as impactful as those at the top of the ballot.

Additionally, she reviewed the six Florida constitutional amendments on the November 5 ballot, covering a wide range of issues, including school board election structures, recreational marijuana, abortion rights, and homestead tax exemptions.

For more details, visit Vote411.org or the League’s website at lwvbroward.org.