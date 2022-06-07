Learn about alternative paths to home ownership

With home prices going through the roof here in South Florida, many homebuyers have struggled to find a place to live. Vice President of Property Management at Home Partners of America, Nicole Konkel, joined Inside South Florida to share how they made it their mission to provide people a new path to homeownership.

“We allow people the opportunity to get into great homes in great neighborhoods that they choose. We have what's called a lease-purchase program,” says Konkel. “In that program, they have the option to lease the home for up to five years, and then when they're ready, they can purchase the home.”

Konkel also shared some first-time home buying tips and how Home Partners of America helps make the process easier.

“You don't have to worry about the multiple bid situations that are out there. You also don't have to worry about the over asking price that people are paying for homes or about the mortgage rates,” says Konkel. “What would happen with Home Partners of America is we would partner with a family that wanted a path to homeownership.”

She also shared that if you decide you don't want to buy a home, Home Partners of America lets you walk away after 12 months without fees, penalties, and questions asked.

For more information, visit HomePartners.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Home Partners of America