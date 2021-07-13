Learn about an infamous Miami heist in the new docu-series, "Heist"

Grab your popcorn and get ready for your next binge-worthy show on Netflix. Heist is the newest docuseries hitting the streaming service and it focuses on the biggest heists in modern American history, and one of them took place right here in Miami. Miriam Tapia spent some time with the academy-award-winning director, Martin Desmond Roe about the series and that infamous Miami heist.

The show chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history. Millions in stolen cash, missing luxury bourbon, all explained by the people who pulled it off. Roe says he and other producers wanted to create a crime story that didn't revolve around murders.

"We were like, 'Oh my God, we could find true crime that people can enjoy,'" he says. "Then we realized why nobody's done this, because it's quite hard to get these criminals to come and share these stories."

The Miami heist story features a man who risks everything he has to make the love of his life happy, but of course, things don't go as planned. Roe says this story is a "Shakespearean tragedy," which compelled him to direct the episode.

"I was so blessed and fortunate to get to tell the Miami Millions story. As a storyteller, I read so many stories a year trying to find one but this is one that I read it and I was like, 'That one, I want that one,'" says Roe.

The show will have you questioning if you would've been able to pull off the heist. Catch the entire series on Netflix on July 14