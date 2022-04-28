Learn about health disparities with the upcoming documentary “The Color of Care”

Healthcare disparities affect millions of Americans every year. That is why Emmy Nominated Filmmaker, Yance Ford, and Dr. Hetti Cunningham made the new documentary “The Color of Care”. Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, it traces the origins of racial health disparities and how they continue today.

“Some examples of racial health disparities are the fact that black patients don't get treated for pain statistically in the same manner that white patients do,” says Ford. “There is a test for kidney function that has a built-in part of the formula that shows kidney function as not accurate, not accurate for what it actually is for black patients.”

During Covid, these disparities became even worse for many minorities.

“Black and brown people during COVID had so many ways that disparities manifested,” says Dr. Cunningham. “They had to go to work every day, they were frontline workers, and they died in huge, increased numbers compared to white people in this country.”

You can watch the documentary, Color of Care, May 1st, on the Smithsonian channel.

